Mumbai, Thane & Coastal Districts Brace For Hot, Humid Weather; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For May 6–7 |

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri need to brace for a hotter weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for 'Hot and Humid' conditions for the region for May 6 and 7. Mumbai is already reeling under extreme humidity and scorching heat.

Although the maximum temperature in the city continues to remain around 34-35°C, the rising minimum temperature and increased humidity is giving the discomfort. On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 28°C, which was 2.4°C above normal, and humidity was 84%. It was also the highest minimum temperature in the state.

As per the officials, Mumbai's normal minimum temperature is 20 to 22°C, and when it rises above 22°C, the extreme humidity and discomfort kicks in.

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As per local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 24 hours, the skies will be partly loudy during morning hours becoming mainly clear sky towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 28°C respectively.

Meanwhile, several districts in Maharashtra continue to be under warning for premonsoon rainfall. For the Marathwada and Vidharbha region, alerts have been issued for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

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