Mumbai DySP Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Worli Garden, Bail Plea Hearing On May 5 | Sourced

Mumbai: A senior police officer attached to the Director General of Police (DGP) office has approached the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking bail after being arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Jitendra Dadarao Navnit, 56, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the Police Communication and Information Technology (PC & IT) department, is scheduled to have his plea heard on May 5.

According to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred on April 24 at a public garden in Worli. The accused official allegedly approached a 9-year-old girl while she was playing, performed an obscene act in front of her, and forced her to touch him inappropriately.

Distressed by the incident, the girl ran home and narrated the ordeal to her mother. The mother, who works as a domestic helper, immediately approached the Worli police.

Following the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the scene. After a preliminary investigation and identification of the suspect, Navnit was arrested within hours. He was subsequently produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation has since widened after another minor boy approached the authorities. He alleged that the same officer had behaved inappropriately with him at the same location about a week prior to the reported incident.

The accused has been booked under Sections 74 and 79 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 12 (Sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act.

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Due to a lack of CCTV surveillance in the garden, the prosecution is currently building its case based on witness testimonies and forensic evidence.

Originally from Nagpur, Jitendra Navnit had been posted at the DGP office in Mumbai since November 2025. Sources indicate that while serving in the IT and Communications wing, he was residing alone at the Worli Police Camp.

The prosecution and the victim’s family have already filed their responses to the bail application. All eyes are now on the Sessions Court for the scheduled hearing this Tuesday.

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