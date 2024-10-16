Maharashtra Govt Appoints 8 Directors To ₹1,000 Crore Maha-Hub Project Near Kalyan; Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Named President

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla | File Pic

Mumbai: Hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for state assembly elections, the Mahayuti government issued an order for the appointment of eight directors to its ambitious ‘Maha-Hub’ incubator and innovation centre being set up near Kalyan, on a sprawling 25-acre campus, at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Directors Appointed

Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the president of this state-promoted project and the directors appointed on Tuesday include Anand Mahindra, Anant Ambani, Baba Kalyani, Manasi Kirloskar, Jay Kotak, Prasanna Deshpande and Nitin Gupte.

About The Project

Touted as the largest such facility in India, the centre, registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be a no-profit-no-loss entity expected to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs to promote innovation and startups. It will feature an incubation centre and facilities for mentoring, consultancy, scalability, prototype testing and finance and is scheduled to be completed in three phases.

About The Location

The location of MahaHub is a part of the Kalyan parliamentary constituency, represented by MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It has been selected on the basis of its connectivity to Mumbai, claim sources. Interestingly, four directorial positions – one each from IIT Bombay, NLU, IIM Mumbai and SIDBI – are yet to be filled.