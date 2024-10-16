 Maharashtra Govt Appoints 8 Directors To ₹1,000 Crore Maha-Hub Project Near Kalyan; Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Named President
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Appoints 8 Directors To ₹1,000 Crore Maha-Hub Project Near Kalyan; Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Named President

Maharashtra Govt Appoints 8 Directors To ₹1,000 Crore Maha-Hub Project Near Kalyan; Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Named President

Touted as the largest such facility in India, the centre, registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be a no-profit-no-loss entity expected to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs to promote innovation and startups. It will feature an incubation centre and facilities for mentoring, consultancy, scalability, prototype testing and finance and is scheduled to be completed in three phases.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla | File Pic

Mumbai: Hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for state assembly elections, the Mahayuti government issued an order for the appointment of eight directors to its ambitious ‘Maha-Hub’ incubator and innovation centre being set up near Kalyan, on a sprawling 25-acre campus, at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Directors Appointed

Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the president of this state-promoted project and the directors appointed on Tuesday include Anand Mahindra, Anant Ambani, Baba Kalyani, Manasi Kirloskar, Jay Kotak, Prasanna Deshpande and Nitin Gupte.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project,...
article-image

About The Project

FPJ Shorts
ASML Shares Shrink By Over 15% After Cut In Annual Sales Forecast; Nvidia & AMD Stock Also Decline
ASML Shares Shrink By Over 15% After Cut In Annual Sales Forecast; Nvidia & AMD Stock Also Decline
Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
'Own Your U.S. Application Process:' How Thorough Research Leads To Your Best-Fit University
'Own Your U.S. Application Process:' How Thorough Research Leads To Your Best-Fit University
Chennai Flood Update: Schools And Colleges Shut; Transportation To Open Soon
Chennai Flood Update: Schools And Colleges Shut; Transportation To Open Soon

Touted as the largest such facility in India, the centre, registered under the Companies Act, 2013, will be a no-profit-no-loss entity expected to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs to promote innovation and startups. It will feature an incubation centre and facilities for mentoring, consultancy, scalability, prototype testing and finance and is scheduled to be completed in three phases.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari Faces Anti-Incumbency Threat...
article-image

About The Location

The location of MahaHub is a part of the Kalyan parliamentary constituency, represented by MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It has been selected on the basis of its connectivity to Mumbai, claim sources. Interestingly, four directorial positions – one each from IIT Bombay, NLU, IIM Mumbai and SIDBI – are yet to be filled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP...

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From...

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From...

2020 Marine Drive Crash: Court Orders Police To Drop Charges Of Culpable Homicide Against Teen...

2020 Marine Drive Crash: Court Orders Police To Drop Charges Of Culpable Homicide Against Teen...

Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Claims 3 Lives, Including 2 Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Claims 3 Lives, Including 2 Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case