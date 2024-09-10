Maharashtra Govt Announces 19% Salary Hike For MSEDCL, Mahatransco & MSPGCL Employees

Representational Image

In a significant move, the Maharashtra state government has announced a 19% salary increase for employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (Mahatransco), and Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MSPGCL). The increase will apply to contractual employees' basic salaries and will be implemented from March 2024. A meeting related to the decision was held at the Sahyadri Guest House. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed this major decision, making Maharashtra's salary hikes among the highest in the country. The increase will benefit employees, engineers, officers, and support staff.

This announcement comes after a previous salary increase granted during Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as Chief Minister. Additionally, orders have been issued to enhance the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana by creating a separate scheme with a 'top-up' provision for health benefits.

A meeting to discuss the salary hike took place on Monday, attended by Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Deshmukh, and online participant Dhananjay Munde. During the meeting, held at the Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis provided details about the salary revision for officials and employees of Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd., Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd., and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis mentioned that due to the increase in the basic salary of contract workers, the salary of those working in the power department in Maharashtra is now higher than that of contract workers in other states. Fadnavis also announced that since the workers of the Mahanirmiti Company have exceeded the salary limit of ESIC, a health insurance facility up to ₹5 lakhs is being implemented for the contract workers of all companies in the Energy Department.

Fadnavis acknowledged that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. However, he emphasized that the agitation at Khaparkheda power station, involving fighting and shutting down the power station, is not acceptable to the government. He also stated that the government would carefully discuss and make a decision regarding the contract workers against whom crimes have been filed in connection with the agitation.