Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 22 crore for COVID-19 vaccine airconditioned facilities with negative pressure

On the first day of the winter session of Maharashtra legislature, MVA government has allocated Rs 22 crore for COVID-19 vaccine airconditioned facilities with negative pressure.

Of the supplementary demands of Rs 21992.52 Crore, the government has allocated Rs 2211 Crore to help farmers hit by natural calamities, Rs 2850 Crore for the bonus to paddy growers, Rs 22 Crore for COVID-19 vaccine air-conditioned facilities with negative pressure.

For the fees to the legal team representing it in the Supreme Court in Maratha Quota case, the government has earmarked Rs 3 crore in the supplementary demands.

Funds for the other schemes and necessities are as follows:

  • Rs 81 Crore for MahaJyoti institute which is engaged in OBC development schemes

  • Rs 11 Crore for the scholarship to OBC students

  • Rs 216 Crore for VJNT students ashram shalas

  • Rs 80 Crore to SARTHI for Marathas

  • Rs 100 Crore for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill

  • Rs 475 Crore for MLA development fund

  • Rs 8 Crore for the accommodation of legislators as new MLA hostel is under construction in Mumbai

The winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway in Mumbai. In view of a possibility of a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the winter session of Maharashtra Legislature is being conducted in Mumbai and not in Nagpur for the for 1st time in the last 60 years. It has been the practice since the Maharashtra state was formed in 1960 to hold the winter session in Nagpur which was earlier the capital of the Central Provinces and Berar. Nagpur was merged with Maharashtra.

