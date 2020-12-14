Ajit Pawar denies reports on Rs 90 cr being spent on ministers' bungalow renovation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) are not correct.
Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct. I don't know where did they get this figure from."
"According to the concerned department, data on expenditure has not been updated yet," he said.
Apart from Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has also refuted the reports about Rs 3 crores spent on his bungalow renovation. The minister also stated that he shifted to the place just a week ago and has not done any renovation work.
The winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is underway. Today, five Ordinances, 10 Bills, including two related to Shakti Act, which deals with women security, are scheduled are being tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Bills proposing a change in municipal laws of few municipal corporations and a Bill for Establishment of International Sports university Maharashtra are also listed for tabling.
Five ordinances will be tabled today in Legislative councils. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will table Public Accounts Committee report for the year 2019-20 in both the Houses.
(With inputs from ANI)
