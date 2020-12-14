Ajit Pawar denies reports on Rs 90 cr being spent on ministers' bungalow renovation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) are not correct.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct. I don't know where did they get this figure from."

"According to the concerned department, data on expenditure has not been updated yet," he said.

Apart from Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde has also refuted the reports about Rs 3 crores spent on his bungalow renovation. The minister also stated that he shifted to the place just a week ago and has not done any renovation work.