Maharashtra government to table 11 bills in the winter session of assembly

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis government, during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature, starting from December 19 at Nagpur, will table in all 11 bills including ordinances for its passage. The leader of opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, has already demanded that the state government should allocate sufficient time for discussion on these bills as the opposition will not allow them to pass these bills in haste.

The state government will table the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti (third amendment) Bill 2022, which proposes to increase the number of members in the Zilla parishads and Panchayat Samitis. The government has already promulgated an ordinance.

The government will also table the Maharashtra State Agriculture Produce (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 to enable the farmers to contest the elections of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

The government will introduce the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (second amendment) Bill 2022 to revise the capital value of the buildings and lands.

The government will also table a bill for the establishment of a committee and fixation of criteria for the appointment of vice chancellors and pro-vice chancellors by amending the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Mukta Vidyapeeth, Kavi Kulgurue Kalidas Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya and Maharashtra Public Universities (amendment) Bill 2022.

Further, the state government will move a bill proposing a temporary hike in the state contingency fund.