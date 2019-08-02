Maharashtra government to soon make its CM Dashboard operational

To improve monitoring progress and performance of various departments and flagship schemes, the Maharashtra government will soon make its CM Dashboard operational.

According to the DNA, the CM Dashboard will monitor flagship schemes like Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Crop Waiver Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Maharashtra, the Rs 1.60 lakh crore infrastructure projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, etc. The CM Dashboard is a comprehensive web-based portal created by the state government entity Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd. (MahaIT). The date of launch is yet to be decided as per CM's availability.

The Maharashtra government in 2015 had already enacted the Right to Services Act which ensures time-bound delivery of services for various public services rendered by the government to citizen. State information technology department officer Jyotsna Madekar told DNA,'' The Dashboard portal will enable the smart overview and glimpse of the progress and quick data of all the departments and schemes to the chief minister. The smart overview includes the 360-degree view of the quick and detailed information of all the departments and schemes across the state at multiple levels.''

All the department secretaries have been provided login ID and password and they are expected to regularly upload on CM Dashboard updates of schemes and programmes from the respective departments.