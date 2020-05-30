Maharashtra government to issue guidelines today

Maharashtra government will issue its own set of guidelines on Sunday for lockdown 5.0 which will be in place till June 30 in containment zones. As reported by FPJ, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is keen to impose strict curbs in hotspots including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Malegaon-Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad while providing relaxations inrest of the state.

A senior government officer told FPJ: "There are about 2,000 containment zones comprising 1043 containment zones alone in Mumbai. So, the government will specify the activities to be allowed and completely banned in the containment and non-containment zones.’’ He said CM Thackeray on Saturday met the higher and technical minister and vice chancellors of universities to discuss holding of examinations.

However, he has clarified that schools will remain shut but online teaching can be launched from id June. As far as Mumbai is concerned, where the progressive coronavirus positive patients surged to 38,442 with 20,845 active ones and 16,364 discharged as on May 30, the government is not in a mood allowing reopening of hotels and restaurants, malls, cinema theaters, religious places and private offices.

The 11.4-km Versova-Andheri Ghatkopar Metro rail and 19.54 km Mono rail will remain shut. Even though the Union Home Ministry in its notification has said there will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states, the Maharashtra government may further relax movement in non red zones and outside the containment zones.

The inter district and intra district movement excluding containment zones is likely. The government may not allow opening of private offices in containment zones but may permit offices both government and private to operate with 100 per cent staff presence in non red zones and outside the containment zones.