Maharashtra Government portal to facilitate 80% jobs for 'sons of the soil'

In a serious bid to facilitate 80 per cent jobs for the ‘sons of the soil’ or domiciled ones, the Maharashtra government will soon launch a Maha Jobs portal for the recruitment of skilled, semi skilled and unskilled employees. The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which will run this portal, has selected 950 plus trades and 17 different sectors for the recruitment of locals. Industry units and job seekers both can register on the portal.

An Industry Department officer told the Free Press Journal, “MIDC had recently conducted a Human Resource Survey 2020 after 65,000 industrial units reopened following the relaxation of lockdown norms in the state. Of the 65,000 units, 3,300 units have responded, indicating the requirement of 50,000 employees. Of these, 70 per cent are skilled and semi skilled, while 30 per cent are unskilled.” The officer informed that industrial units situated in the MIDC industrial estates as well as those outside can register themselves on this portal for recruitment.

He said the 17 sectors shortlisted include automobile, engineering, manufacturing, logistic, textile, garmeting, processing, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. “The portal will be an interactive platform. Companies can register and anybody who wants a job can register. This is for skilled, semi and unskilled jobs,” he noted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Industry Ministry, on the occasion of signing of 12 MoUs with investment intention of Rs 16,000 crore, had said the government expects industries to provide 80 per cent jobs to the locals. The state government proposes to present the bill in the state legislature on the lines of Andhra Pradesh for the reservation of 80 per cent jobs to the locals. This is the initiative to fulfill the poll promise given by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress of reserving 80 per cent jobs for locals. Subsequently, it was incorporated in the common minimum programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.