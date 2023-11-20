Maharashtra: Government Initiates Arms Training For License Applicants; Police To Provide 3-Day Course | Pixabay

The state government has decided to provide training in the handling and safe storage of arms and ammunition to individuals applying for obtaining arms. Police personnel will provide a three-day training course to applicants who opt for the course, officials said.

Proposals from District Magistrates for Arms Purchase Approval

According to a police official, the government is receiving proposals from various District Magistrates of the state for the approval of the purchase and sale of new arms and ammunition and minor repair licenses. “Rule 10 of the Arms Rules, 2016, provides for training in handling and safekeeping of arms. Rule 39 of the Arms Rules, 2016, prescribes the provision regarding a license for accredited trainers. However, the process of prescribing guidelines in this regard is being done through the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Union Government.

Regulations and Guidelines: Pending Central Government Approval

Therefore, taking into consideration the instructions given by the Central Government, until the guidelines are issued by the Central Government regarding the approved trainers, the Armed Police Officers of the Police Training Center would be providing training in the handling and safekeeping of weapons to applicants who want to purchase arms and ammunition licenses,” said an official.

“It is necessary to have comprehensive information about weapons for those who want to get arms and ammunition purchase and sale licenses. Safety measures must be taken to avoid mishaps/accidents while handling or carrying weapons."

"Therefore, topics included in the training plan regarding safe handling and storage of weapons would include basic knowledge of weapons, types of firearms, manufacture, their characteristics and shortcomings, security measures, disassembly, assembly, and cleaning of weapons, ammunition, and technical information, loading and unloading of arms, importance of discipline during arms handling, weapon handling, fundamentals of firing, different positions required for firing (fire positions), trigger control and control fire, and firing dry practice," the official said.

Training Fee and Certification

"The training in handling and safekeeping of weapons will be for three days for individuals interested in obtaining arms and ammunition purchase and sale licenses and arms repair (Minor) licenses. Persons desiring to obtain the license will be required to apply for training to the concerned Commissioner of Police / Superintendent of Police / Commissioner, State Reserve Police Force."

"The purpose of the training (for which license) will need to be explained in the said application. The training should be organized considering the number of applications received from the concerned Commissioner of Police / Superintendent of Police / Commissioner, State Reserve Police Force. For training in handling and safekeeping of arms, Rs 1,000 would be charged. A certificate would be given to the person who successfully completes the training" the official said.