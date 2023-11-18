 Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made

Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made

The state government has announced several key appointments, signifying strategic changes in administrative roles. Here is more details about the transfers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made | Representational Image/Pexels

The state government has effected several key appointments, signifying strategic changes in administrative roles, on Friday.

Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade, serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Kalyan, has been reassigned to the role of Managing Director at Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Limited in Mumbai. This move is considered a lateral posting.

Shridhar Dube, previously holding the position of Chairman at the District Caste Verification Committee in Raigad, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation in Mumbai.

Dr. Indurani Jakhar, who served as the Managing Director of MAVIM in Mumbai, has now been designated as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Kalyan. This posting is of particular significance, given Kalyan's association with CM Eknath Shinde's influence.

Read Also
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made

Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made

Mumbai News: Volleyball Coach Gives Tips To Defeat Drug Abuse

Mumbai News: Volleyball Coach Gives Tips To Defeat Drug Abuse

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Cloud Seeding To Tackle Air Pollution

Mumbai: BMC Initiates Cloud Seeding To Tackle Air Pollution

Mumbai News: FIR Against Anchor Group For Allegedly Cheating Business Partner

Mumbai News: FIR Against Anchor Group For Allegedly Cheating Business Partner

FPJ Impact: Amid Diplomatic Row With US, Customs Top Brass Issues Marching Orders To Dy...

FPJ Impact: Amid Diplomatic Row With US, Customs Top Brass Issues Marching Orders To Dy...