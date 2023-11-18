Maharashtra Government Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Check Details Of Key Appointments Made | Representational Image/Pexels

The state government has effected several key appointments, signifying strategic changes in administrative roles, on Friday.

Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade, serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Kalyan, has been reassigned to the role of Managing Director at Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation Limited in Mumbai. This move is considered a lateral posting.

Shridhar Dube, previously holding the position of Chairman at the District Caste Verification Committee in Raigad, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation in Mumbai.

Dr. Indurani Jakhar, who served as the Managing Director of MAVIM in Mumbai, has now been designated as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Kalyan. This posting is of particular significance, given Kalyan's association with CM Eknath Shinde's influence.

