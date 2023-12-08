 Maharashtra Government Announces Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 With Two-Phase Implementation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Government Announces Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 With Two-Phase Implementation

Maharashtra Government Announces Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 With Two-Phase Implementation

The scheme will be implemented in two phases: from December 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and from February 15, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The Maharashtra government issued an Order regarding the stamp duty amnesty scheme announced recently. According to the Order, the Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 is introduced to remit or reduce stamp duty and penalties on specified instruments. The scheme will be implemented in two phases: from December 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and from February 15, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

The scheme applies to instruments executed between January 15, 1980, and December 31, 2020. Conditions include:

The scheme applies only to instruments (specified in the annexure) executed on government-approved stamped paper.

Instruments on plain paper without stamp duty are not eligible.

Applicants must submit an application online, including the original instrument and supporting documents.

No refund is granted if stamp duty or penalty on the deficient portion has been paid before the Order's publication.

The party to the instrument, successor, or power of attorney holder may apply.

The applicant must pay the deficient portion within seven days of receiving the demand notice from the Collector of Stamps.

Proper evidence is required for assessment.

Instruments under certain sections of the Act can benefit, but the applicant must withdraw the case and make a fresh application.

The State Government will issue a separate Standard Operating Procedure for implementing the Amnesty Scheme-2023 under this Order.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cabinet To Introduce Stamp Duty Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) 2023 To Increase Revenue
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Flags Surge In Fires, Questions BMC's Safety Oversight During Legislative...

Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Flags Surge In Fires, Questions BMC's Safety Oversight During Legislative...

Maharashtra: Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Rampant In State; CR  Registers 1075 Cases Between April...

Maharashtra: Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Rampant In State; CR  Registers 1075 Cases Between April...

Mumbai News: 7 Central Railway Officials To Be Honoured With 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023

Mumbai News: 7 Central Railway Officials To Be Honoured With 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023

Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde To Join 'Deep Clean Drive' In City On December 9, Urges Citizens To...

Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde To Join 'Deep Clean Drive' In City On December 9, Urges Citizens To...