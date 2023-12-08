Maharashtra Government Announces Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 With Two-Phase Implementation

Representational photo |

The Maharashtra government issued an Order regarding the stamp duty amnesty scheme announced recently. According to the Order, the Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme-2023 is introduced to remit or reduce stamp duty and penalties on specified instruments. The scheme will be implemented in two phases: from December 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and from February 15, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

The scheme applies to instruments executed between January 15, 1980, and December 31, 2020. Conditions include:

The scheme applies only to instruments (specified in the annexure) executed on government-approved stamped paper.

Instruments on plain paper without stamp duty are not eligible.

Applicants must submit an application online, including the original instrument and supporting documents.

No refund is granted if stamp duty or penalty on the deficient portion has been paid before the Order's publication.

The party to the instrument, successor, or power of attorney holder may apply.

The applicant must pay the deficient portion within seven days of receiving the demand notice from the Collector of Stamps.

Proper evidence is required for assessment.

Instruments under certain sections of the Act can benefit, but the applicant must withdraw the case and make a fresh application.

The State Government will issue a separate Standard Operating Procedure for implementing the Amnesty Scheme-2023 under this Order.