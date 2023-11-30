Maharashtra Cabinet To Introduce Stamp Duty Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) 2023 To Increase Revenue | Representative pic

The Maharashtra cabinet announced on Wednesday, November 29, that it has decided to implement the Stamp Duty Abhay Yojana (amnesty scheme) 2023, aimed at increasing revenue.

This initiative grants an exemption on stamp duty and penalties for deed registrations conducted between January 1, 1980, and December 31, 2020. However, deeds not filed or registered will not be exempted under this Abhay Scheme, the statement issued by the government said.

The amnesty scheme will be implemented in two phases: the first phase from December 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and the second phase from February 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

The exemption is available for any amount of stamp paper sold only from Government-recognized stamp dealers or authorized mechanisms under the Chief Controller of the Revenue.

During the meeting, it was also decided to allocate 203 hectares of Agricultural Corporation Land in Ahmednagar district of the state for establishing a new industrial estate.