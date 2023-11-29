Maharashtra Govt Set To Bring Back 'Pink Rickshaw' Scheme For Women In Major Cities

Picasa

In a bid to enhance women's safety and employment opportunities, the Maharashtra government is set to revive the 'Pink Rickshaw' scheme in key cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, and Thane.

This initiative, spearheaded by women and child development ministry aims to provide a secure mode of travel exclusively for women while creating job opportunities through the deployment of e-rickshaws.

What is the 'Pink Rickshaw' scheme?

During a special meeting at the Mantralaya on Tuesday, Aditi Tatkare highlighted the pragmatic approach that will be taken in implementing the 'Pink Rickshaw' scheme. "The plan encompasses several key aspects, including the careful selection of beneficiaries, prioritization of e-rickshaws, collaboration with banks, and comprehensive training programs" said an official.

One crucial element of the scheme is the meticulous selection of beneficiaries who will be entrusted with operating these distinctive pink rickshaws. This process is likely to focus on empowering women from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that the scheme contributes to inclusive economic growth.

E-Rickshaws to be used in scheme

According to sources, the government planning to prioritise the use of e-rickshaws for the 'Pink Rickshaw' initiative. "This not only aligns with the global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly transport but also ensures a modern and efficient fleet for the safety and comfort of women passengers," said an official.

In start major cities such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, and Thane will be covered. " These urban centers will serve as testing grounds for the effectiveness and viability of the scheme before potential expansion to other regions" said an official.