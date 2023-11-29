Maharashtra: Maulana Azad Vichar Manch Gives Memorandum Regarding Muslim Quota In Education, Says Even After 74 Years Muslims Still Face Discrimination

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais | Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

Maulana Azad Vichar Manch President Husain Dalwai led a delegation that delivered a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, requesting Muslim reservation in the field of education, as reported by The Indian Express.

During this meeting, Husain Dalwai, a former Congress MP, claimed that despite the Indian Constitution being in place for 74 years, there is still discrimination against the Muslim community in terms of justice and equality.

Dalwai stated, "Reservation is a must to empower the community in the field of education and jobs," while drawing attention to the low quality of education and the dearth of Muslim employment in government positions. He also urged the implementation of the recommendations made by the Dr. Mahmoodur Rahman Committee, the Sachar Committee, the Gopal Singh Commission, and the Ranganath Mishra Commission.

Demands of the delegation

The delegation deliberated over a number of demands, such as the successful execution of the 15-point plan, the creation of Maulana Azad Research and Training Centers, which would function similarly to BARTI-Mahajyoti for Muslims, the offering of educational scholarships, the division of state budget funds in proportion to population, the establishment of hostels at the district level, the use of Waqf properties for Muslim education, the distinct counting of Muslim OBC castes in the caste-based census, and the inclusion of Muslims in surveys carried out by the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission.

Along with expressing worry and calling for quick action against the rising number of riots and mob lynchings targeting Muslims, Dalwai also called for financial aid, victim rehabilitation, and job opportunities for the families impacted by these acts of violence.

Other attendees at the meeting

Vice President Ainul Attar, President of the Muslim Reservation Sangharsh Committee, President of the Maulana Azad Vichar Manch Haseeb Nadaf, Divisional President Dr. Danish Lambe, President Faizulla Khan of Mumbai, and members of the Muslim Reservation Front, including Ajmal Khan, Muzzamil Khan, Shakil Siddiqui, General Secretary Khalil Sayyad, Mohammad Ayyub Sheikh, Rafik Sabir, Akhtar Sheikh, and Saif Hashmi, were present at the meeting.