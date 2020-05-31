Maharashtra Government allows beaches, parks to open from June 3, markets from June 5

Mumbai: In a serious bid to restart economic activity and ease the movement of people, the Maharashtra Government on Sunday issued guidelines under the title, ‘’Mission Begin Again,’’ while extending the lockdown until June 30 in containment zones. Notwithstanding that the coronavirus cases have surged to 67,655 with 36,031 active cases and 2,286 deaths, the government has allowed outdoor activities like cycling, jogging, walking and running in public areas, but subject to social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings.

Self-employed workers like plumbers, electricians, technicians, pest control and others can also restart their activities. All government offices will be able to function with 15 per cent strength in the first phase, which comes into effect on June 3. In the second phase starting June 5, standalone markets and shops will be permitted to open on odd-even basis. Taxis, rickshaws and cab aggregators will be permitted to ply with two passengers instead of one. In the third phase starting June 8 all private offices can function with 10 per cent staff.

However, these activities will be permitted only in red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur. But that will not be so in nearly 2,000 containment zones across the state where only essential activities will be allowed. At the same time, several activities will remain prohibited in both, including schools, colleges, educational training and coaching institutions, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theaters and auditoriums.

Also, large gatherings, spas, salons, barber shops, hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to resume services for now. In the phase 1 of ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 3, outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging, running in public spaces -- beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens and promenades -- will be allowed from 5 am to 7 pm. No group activity will be allowed and children must be accompanied by an adult. The outdoor portion of sport complexes and stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individuals wanting to exercise; however, spectators and group activities will not be allowed. No activities will be permitted in indoor stadium.

All physical exercises and activities will be subject to social distancing norms. Garages can also function with prior appointments. In phase 2 from June 5, all markets, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to reopen from 9 am to 5 pm on odd-even basis. However, trial rooms in shops will not be permitted. People are advised to walk or use cycles for shopping. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops or markets. Long-distance traveling for non essential items will not be permitted.

All public and private transport will follow passenger norms: twowheeler can have only one rider. Three and four-wheeler(s) can carry 1 + 2 passengers. Taxis and auto-rickshaws will only ply for permissible essential services with a driver and a maximum of two passengers. Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50 per cent capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures. Interdistrict bus service will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard. There will be special directions to facilitate movement of persons and goods in certain cases.

All authorities shall allow inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and para medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances, without any restriction. However inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated. The movement of stranded labour, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists etc will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued. Similarly, movement of persons by Shramik special trains and seafarers will continue to be regulated In phase 3 from June 8, all private offices can function with 10 per cent staff.