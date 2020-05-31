Salman Khan's music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid dies due to COVID-19

Early on Monday morning, news filtered in that music composer Wajid Khan, part of the Sajid-Wajid duo had passed away.
Entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar said that Sonu Nigam had confirmed his death.
As per a Filmibeat report, published just after midnight, Wajid Khan had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, he had been on ventilator support.
As news reports of his death came in, many including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to send their condolences.
"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote.
Sharing a picture with the brothers on his Facebook page, Sonu Nigam simply wrote: "My Brother Wajid left us."
Sajid and Wajid Khan hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The two brothers were the sons of tabla player Sharafat Ali Khan.
Wajid Khan was best known for collaborating with Salman Khan over the years. But he was not just a music director or one half of Sajid-Wajid. He first scored music for Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And in the years that followed, he evolved into a singer and lyricist in his own right, as well as being an acclaimed music director.
His last song was Salman's 'Bhai Bhai' that released on Eid.
More details awaited.