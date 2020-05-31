Salman Khan's music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid dies due to COVID-19

As per a Filmibeat report, published just after midnight, Wajid Khan had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, he had been on ventilator support.

As news reports of his death came in, many including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to send their condolences.

"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote.