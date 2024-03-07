Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹84.10 Crores For 2-Month Special Publicity Campaign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government has sanctioned Rs 84.10 Cr for a two month 'Special Publicity Campaign'. Under the campaign state government advertisements will be given for the month of February and March in print media, TV media, radio spots, jingles, website media, cinema hall publicity, outdoor media such as hoardings and social media campaigns.

Advertisements will show various public schemes introduced by the government, ongoing and completed development projects, and goals of the government.

Details of the allocation



As per information, State government has allocated Rs 20 Cr for the advertisement in print news paper media and Rs 20.80 Cr for private news and entertainment channels, FM radio, cinema Hall community radios, audio jingles which are played on bus stands. Out of the allocated money Rs 75.50 lakh will be used for the production of government advertisement for print and television. 37.55 Cr will be spent on digital hoardings, Sign boards, ST buses slide and back panel, Railway rap, metro rap, LED screens of railways, buses and LED screens of religious places. Government will spend Rs 5 Cr on Social media like X, Facebook and Instagram.

Opposition raise questions

The state government decision has raised eyebrows of opposition. The announcement is made just before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The model code of conduct will be declared soon.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar said, "We have no objection to giving advertisements, but when we go to the government with questions from common people, we were told that there is a problem of funds, so why this kind of extravagance on advertisement? isn't the publicity for the Lok Sabha campaign done at Government expenses? Is this your government of the common people?"

Pawar further said, "Giving crores of advertisement every day, printing full page photos is still not enough, that's why the government may have taken out a special publicity campaign that wasted the expenditure of 84 cr. Is it necessary so much? The question arises."