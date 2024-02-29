State Govt Partially Amends Age Limits For Admission To Pre-Primary & Primary Classes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued an order to partially amend and establish new age limits for admission to pre-primary and primary classes, aligning with the National Education Policy.

Consequently, guardians are now prohibited from admitting their children to nursery, KG, and Class 1 before the specified age. This directive prevents the previous practice where guardians could admit children aged 2 to 2.5 years into school.

For admission to nursery, the minimum age is 3 years and the maximum age is 4 years and 6 months. For admission to K.G.I., the minimum age is 4 years and the maximum age is 5 years and 6 months. For admission to K.G.II, the minimum age is 5 years and the maximum age is 6 years and 6 months; for admission to Class-1, the minimum age is 6 years and the maximum age is 7 years and 6 months.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, had set the age limits in accordance with the National Education Policy. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh State Education Department has now partially revised these age limits.

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger In Raisen City Marriage Garden Creates Panic

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped residents of Raisen city as news spread of a sub-adult tiger being spotted in a marriage garden during the early hours of Wednesday. The big cat's presence prompted local forest officials to launch a search to trace the tiger.

Raisen district forest officer, Vijay Kumar told Free Press that a male tiger, approximately two-and-a-half years old, traversed through the Royal Marriage Garden located inside the city. The tiger's movement was captured by CCTV installed at the marriage garden.

A team of forest employees has been deployed to monitor the tiger, and it is speculated that the feline may have separated from its mother, embarking on an exploration expedition to establish its territory. If the tiger returns to the city area, permission to tranquilize it will be sought from senior forest officers.