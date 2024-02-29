Bhopal: Khelo India University Games State Athletes Win Silver, Bronze Medal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Academy’s athletes won one silver and one bronze medal at Khelo India University Games 2023. The University Games were held in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura from February 17 to 29, 2024. Fencing athletes from the academy clinched a silver medal.

In the final match of the men's team event in fencing, Shankar Pandey, Bhavya Singh, Mohit Srivastava and Saurabh Mishra (from Rabindranath Tagore University) competed against Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

In this thrilling final match, Rabindranath Tagore University men's team narrowly lost to Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, by a close margin of 45-38, settling for the silver medal.

In judo competition, Ritu (from IES University) won bronze medal in the 57-kg weight category. In the semifinal match of boxing, Jigyasa Rajput, an athlete from the state boxing academy, defeated Neha Rajput from Rajasthan 5-0, advancing to the final. The final match will take place on February 29.

Khelo India National Wushu Women’s League: MP Women Team Wins 5 Medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerged third overall champion in the recently concluded Khelo India National Wushu Women’s League held in Ranchi from February 24 to 27. The state women’s Wushu team won five medals including one gold, one silver and three bronze.

The athletes representing Madhya Pradesh were selected from the recently held West Zone competition and all five participants bagged medals in their respective categories.

Sakshi Jatav won gold medal in Jiyanshu while Kaju Sondhiya bagged silver medal in Changquan. Vanshika Namdeo won bronze medal in Changquan. Purnima Rajak and Ragini Kumbhare won bronze medal in Qiangshu and 60kg category respectively.