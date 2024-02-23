Maharashtra Government Accords Full State Honours To Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi (Video)

Mumbai: Maharashtra government accorded full state honours to former Lok Sabha speaker and former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi, in Mumbai.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Manohar Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002.

Condolences poured in on Friday from political leaders after the demise of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi who passed away on Friday early morning at the age of 86 in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Prime minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress.

He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."