Maharashtra: Good news for job seekers! Civic bodies to start recruitment for 40,000 vacant posts soon | Pixabay

A day after the state cabinet’s decision to expedite the recruitment of 75,000 aspirants in Group C category, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed to immediately start the recruitment process for 40,000 various posts in all the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state.

He also gave instructions to all civic bodies to pay special attention to improving the quality of schools and health services. His directives came at the conference of the municipal commissioners and chief executives of A class municipalities across the state.

‘’There are over 55,000 vacant posts in the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats of which the recruitment for 40,000 on various posts should be launched immediately and it should be completed by May. Of which nearly 8,490 posts will be filled up in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Besides, 1,983 posts will be filled up through the Directorate of Municipal Administration and while the recruitment of 3,720 in Group C and D categories will be done in municipal councils and nagar panchayats,’’ said Mr Shinde. He added that the process is being initiated in 34 districts through the selection committee headed by the district collectors.

He also gave instructions to review the vacant posts in the Municipal Corporations and complete all the service related matters and start the recruitment process on a war footing.

Use online method for building permission

The Integrated Development Control and Promotion Rules were implemented in December 2020 and the Chief Minister gave instructions to use the app-based system 'BPMS-Online' and 'BPMS TP-Client' for building construction permission.

Officials should visit hospitals, schools

Mr Shinde also asked the administration of the civic bodies to keep all the systems on alert to take precautions against COVID 19 and check the oxygen and fire fighting facilities of the hospital buildings. He further asked the officers to visit the hospitals and schools to periodically monitor the situation there.

For digitizing all 27 schools, Chief Minister Shri. Shinde also praised the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation and gave instructions to plan programs that should create competition between private and municipal schools. The Chief Minister also spoke about the need for municipalities to take efforts to improve the quality of school nutrition along with education by taking workshops for teachers and training.

He assured that the government will provide funds for the construction of water facilities for regular cleaning of school toilets.

Focus on income growth

A committee has been constituted to find out the exact reasons for the declining financial situation of the Municipal Corporations, especially the 'D' Class Municipal Corporations and suggest measures thereon. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to all civic bodies to lay special emphasis on property tax, water tax collection.