Maharashtra: Chief Secretary-led panel formed to address recruitment issues

The cabinet has already given its nod for conducting recruitment through TCS and IBPS. However, the government noticed that the companies face constraints due to the availability of centres to conduct the examinations.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Maharashtra: Chief Secretary-led panel formed to address recruitment issues | Representative Image
The State Government will form a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to address issues that may delay the recruitment of 75,000 aspirants in government departments under the Group C category through Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, “The cabinet has set up a Chief Secretary-led committee for the smooth implementation of the recruitment. It was decided to make available classrooms of the private and government engineeringcollegesaswellas computer training centres.”

He said that the government will meet TCS and IBPS soon. Another minister said, “There are over 15 lakh candidatesacross thestate. TCScan conduct examinations of 7,500-8,000 at a time while IBPS can manage 10,000-15,000 candidates. Therefore, the government has swung into action to address this issue.”

