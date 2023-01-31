Maharashtra gets new state song: Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha by Raja Badhe-Shaheer Sable

Maharashtra gets new state song: Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha by Raja Badhe-Shaheer Sable | DGIPR

Maharashtra has now its state song the famous ‘’Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha,’’ written by a well-known poet Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

It will be officially adopted from February 19, 2023 which happens to be the birth anniversary of the Marathi warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave its approval to the proposal moved by the department of cultural affairs.

After the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, no state song was adopted or any song that has been officially given the status of state song.

The state government has issued guidelines for the signing and playing of the state song. The government has said that the state song’s honour, respect, dignity and prestige will remain supreme and it has to be maintained by all. In all public programmes of the Government, the singing of the state song should be performed at the beginning along with the audio version or separately.

The state song will be played/sung immediately after the National Anthem after the hoisting of the flag on May 1 which is also celebrated as the Maharashtra Day.

Before the commencement of the daily session in schools in the State, the Pledge / Prayer / state song will be played/sung along with the National Anthem. All educational institutions, all types of non-governmental organizations, voluntary organizations, private establishments and all citizens of the state will be allowed to play / sing the state song in cultural, social and sports events while maintaining the due respect.

When the state song starts, everyone should stand and respect it. the Small children, pregnant women, sick persons, disabled persons as well as elderly persons will be exempted from vigilance.

The same care should be taken in the case of the state song as it should be done in the case of the National Anthem. The song can be played through police band.

Further, the state song should be included in the textbooks of the State Board of School Education from the next academic year. All departments should give instructions to their subordinate establishments / offices for effective promotion and publicity of the state song.

Check the lyrics here:

जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा,



गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा,

गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा,

गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



रेवा वरदा,कृष्ण कोयना,भद्रा गोदावरी



रेवा वरदा,कृष्ण कोयना,भद्रा गोदावरी

एक पणाचे भरती पाणी मातीच्या घागरी

एक पणाचे भरती पाणी मातीच्या घागरी

भीमथडीच्या तट्टांना या

तट्टांना या

भीमथडीच्या तट्टांना या यमुनेचे पाणी पाजा

जय महाराष्ट्र माझा



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा,



गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



भीती न आम्हा तुझी मुळी ही



गडगडणाऱ्या नभा

भीती न आम्हा तुझी मुळी ही

गडगडणाऱ्या नभा

अस्मानाच्या सुलतानीला जवाब देती जीभा

अस्मानाच्या सुलतानीला जवाब देती जीभा

सह्याद्रीचा सिंह गर्जतो

सिंह गर्जतो

सह्याद्रीचा सिंह गर्जतो,शिवशंभू राजा

दरीदरीतून नाद गुंजला महाराष्ट्र माझा



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा



गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



काळ्या छातीवरी कोरली अभिमानाची लेणी



काळ्या छातीवरी कोरली अभिमानाची लेणी

पोलादी मनगटे खेळती खेळ जीवघेणी

पोलादी मनगटे खेळती खेळ जीवघेणी

दारिद्र्याच्या उन्हात शिजला,

निढळाच्या घामाने भिजला

देश गौरवासाठी झिजला

देश गौरवासाठी झिजला

दिल्लीचेही तख्त राखितो,महाराष्ट्र माझा



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा



गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा…



जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा

गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा



गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा

गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा

