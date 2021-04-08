Maharashtra: From Panvel to Pune - places where vaccination was stalled due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines

Amidst the ongoing blame game between Centre and Maharashtra on the availability of the vaccine, vaccination drive at several places was stalled due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Panvel

In an unlikely turn of events, the vaccination drive was temporarily halted in Maharashtra's Panvel, due to the unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines.

In an official notice, the Panvel Municipal Corporation said: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."

Mira Bhayandar

At a time when the Health Department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has stepped up its COVID-19 vaccination drive amidst the second wave, it is now staring at a shortage that could hamper its efforts towards maximising coverage in the twin city.

The civic administration has received a total of 1, 02,260 doses, including 94,000 doses of Covishield and 8,620 doses of Covaxin so far. Till Tuesday, the Health Department has administered 89,414 doses (including the first and second shot), reducing the stock of Covishleld and Covaxin to 10,480 and 2,210, respectively.

With an average of 5,400 vaccinations, every day at 11 public healthcare facilities and nine private centres, the current stock available with MBMC will last for only two to three days. “We are receiving supply at frequent intervals, but in small quantities. However, we are confident that we will get the vaccines on time so that the drive is not interrupted,” confirmed deputy civic chief Sambhaji Waghmare.

Pune

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader on Wednesday alleged that about 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. She also alleged that several people had to return home without getting vaccinated.

In a tweet, Sule said, "Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted."

"109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest," she tweeted.

"Requesting Hon. Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to kindly help us with the COVID-19 vaccines," the tweet further read.

Apart from Pune, as per the report of TOI, vaccine stocks in Amravati division and Nagpur rural and city hospital had enough stock to last only one more day.