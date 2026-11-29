Maharashtra Forest Department Proposes Birth Control Plan To Curb Human-Animal Conflict In Tadoba-Andhari Reserve | Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR)/Insta

Amid a rise in human-animal conflict in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest authorities have reportedly proposed a birth-control programme for tigers in the Tadoba-Andhari reserve so as to curb attacks on humans and livestock.

The proposal, seeking the intervention of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), recommends using immunocontraception, a method involving vaccines that temporarily prevent conception in animals, the Hindustan Times reported. If approved, this would be the first such proposal in India to regulate the tiger population through this method.

The proposal was submitted following a meeting between forest officials and a group of farmers led by senior BJP leader and former minister Shobha Fadnavis, aunt of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday.

Shobha Fadnavis, along with hundreds of farmers from Mul tehsil, marched to the Chandrapur Forest Department headquarters, demanding a solution to the recurring human-animal conflict in the region. The delegation met RM Ramanujam, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Chandrapur Circle, and PN Shukla, Field Director of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Ramanujam confirmed that the proposal to regulate the tiger population through immunocontraception had been forwarded to the Centre. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, which will examine the proposal and provide its recommendations. The programme, if approved, will be implemented in accordance with the institute's recommendations, he said.

Tadoba home to 89 tigers

According to the 2024 tiger census, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is home to 89 tigers, while more than 240 others inhabit forest areas across Chandrapur district.

Shukla was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times that conservation efforts over the past 15 years have helped double the tiger and leopard populations in Tadoba, taking their numbers to 89 and 105 respectively.

271 people killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur since 2020

The proposed intervention comes amid repeated reports of tiger attacks in human settlements across the district. As many as 271 people have been killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur since 2020.

Among the reported cases, 47 deaths were reported last year, while 39 people have been killed in tiger attacks between January and November 29 this year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/