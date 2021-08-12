Maharashtra floods: State mulls relief package for industries damaged by floods

The Maharashtra government has been mulling over a relief package for the industries affected due to incessant rainfall and floods in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. An Industries Department officer told the Free Press Journal, “The government will also prioritise the payment of dues under the Package Scheme of Incentives to the industrial units affected in these districts. Along with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), it can also sit with the banks and financial institutions to argue the case for the rescheduling of loans and introduction of the interest subvention scheme.”

In order to assess the damage, Industries Minister Subhash Desai asked MIDC CEO P Anbalagan and joint CEO PD Malikner to visit Mahad and Chiplun and submit their report. “The team will inspect the damage caused by the disaster in the industrial areas of Lotte and Mahad today. Upon receipt of their report, a decision on the remedy will be taken immediately,” said Desai in a tweet.

Anbalagan visited the units in Mahad and New Mahad industrial estates spread over 1500 to 2,000 acres and Malikner visited Lotte in Chiplun. An MIDC officer said, “The associations have estimated damage ranging between Rs 16,00 crore and Rs 2,000 crore in Mahad and New Mahad industrial estates. There are around 80 companies that were affected severely due to waterlogging. Their two months’ production is lost. They are currently in the midst of putting all the equipment in order.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:54 PM IST