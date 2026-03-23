Maharashtra Fisherfolk Hit Hard As Bulk Diesel Prices Surge ₹22 Per Litre | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The fisherfolk across the state are grappling with a deepening livelihood crisis after bulk diesel prices surged by over ₹22 per litre, driven by volatility in global crude markets amid the ongoing war.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) has urged both the central and state governments to intervene urgently, warning that the steep increase could bring fishing operations to a halt. While retail diesel continues to be priced at approximately ₹90 per litre, Fisheries Co-operative Societies – classified as “bulk consumers” – are now paying upwards of ₹112 per litre.

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This pricing disparity has significantly increased operational costs for fishermen, who depend heavily on subsidised fuel for daily fishing activities. Calling the situation alarming, Devendra Damodar Tandel from the fishing community likened the hike to “a direct assault on the livelihoods of nearly 3.6 lakh fishermen in Maharashtra”. He also pointed out the “disparity” that private vehicle owners pay less for fuel than the fisherfolk, who contribute to the nation’s food supply.

AMMKS working president Bernard D’Mello noted that a similar crisis had arisen during the Russia-Ukraine War, when demands were made for a separate fuel pricing category for the primary sector. However, no long-term policy reforms followed, he sighed. The organisation has reiterated its demands, including reclassification of fisheries cooperatives out of the bulk consumer list, creation of a “third category” ensuring access to the lowest fuel rates and implementation of the 2025 government resolution granting agriculture status to fisheries.

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AMMKS vice-president Pradeep Tapke warned that unless immediate “corrective measures” are taken, many fishermen may be unable to venture into the sea, effectively paralysing the industry. Meanwhile, fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said that Gujarat has managed to stabilise diesel prices through a tender-based procurement system, fixing rates until May.

However, Maharashtra currently lacks such a mechanism and continues to reimburse value-added tax (VAT) independently. Rane added that efforts are underway to raise the issue with the Centre, including a proposal to exclude fishermen from the bulk consumer category. A delegation of parliamentarians from Maharashtra is also expected to meet the Union Petroleum Minister to seek relief. With 21% VAT in Maharashtra, which is significantly higher than Gujarat, stakeholders warn that without swift intervention, the crisis could have long-term consequences for the state’s fishing economy.

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