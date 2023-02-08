e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Raigad's Mahad

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Raigad's Mahad

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Raigad's Mahad | ANI
Raigad: A fire broke out in a factory in Mahad, Raigad district. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

