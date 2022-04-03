Maharashtra: Few coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik; see pics

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on the down line at around 15.10 hrs today, reported PTI. An accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot and more, confirmed Central railway CPRO.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details are awaited.

No death is reported so far. UP LINE is available for traffic and Prima-facie cause is under investigation, confirmed railway authorities.



If anyone need any urgent help, kindly reach out to the below numbers given by railways.

*Helpline numbers*

CSMT- 022-22694040

CSMT- 022-67455993

Nashik Road - 0253-2465816

Bhusaval - 02582-220167

54173 Disaster Management Roo

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Derailment of LTT-Jaynagar Express has also impacted on the timetable of other railways as mentioned below:

Repercussion of mail/express trains:



12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express

12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express

12188 Jabalpur Garibrath

11071 Varanasi Express

01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special*Diversion of trains:*

22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express via Diva-Vasai

ALSO READ IIT- I BOARD EPRESSES DISCONTENT OVER DELA IN CAMPUS CONSTRUCTION

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:39 PM IST