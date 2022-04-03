LTT-Jaynagar Express Derailment: Many trains cancelled, diverted, or terminated; see full list here

11 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have derailed between Lahavit and Devlali at km 171/31 (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 3.10 pm on April 3rd , 2022.

Trains on different routes cancelled, diverted or terminated for shorter period of time due to derailment of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express near Nashik:

Kindly see the list of trains cancelled/diverted/short terminated:

A) CANCELLED

1) 12105 CSMT Mumbai – Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 03.04.2022

B) DIVERSION

1) 12137 CSMT Mumbai – Firozpur Cantt. Punjab Mail JCO 03.04.2022 diverted via- Vasai Road- Nagda – Muktsar - Bhopal and onwards proper route

2) 13202 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Patna Express JCO 03.04.2022 diverted via- Lonavala – Pune – Daund Chord line - Manmad and onwards proper route

3) 12139 CSMT Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express JCO 03.04.2022 diverted via – Lonavala – Pune – Daund Chord line - Manmad

C) SHORT TERMINATION

1) 12106 Gondia – CSMT Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 03.04.2022 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run on the path of 12105 Mumbai – Gondia Vidarbha Express as special train

2) 17618 Hazur Sahib Nanded – CSMT Mumbai Tapovan Express JCO 03.04.2022 short terminated at ManmadD) SHORT ORIGINATION

1) 17617 CSMT – Mumbai Tapovan Express JCO 04.04.2022 will short originate from Manmad (i.e. remain cancelled between CSMT and Manmad)

Help Line Numbers at:

CSMT Mumbai station TC office - Railway 55993 / MTNL 022-22694040

Dadar station Railway - Auto 57339 / MTNL 022-24114836

LTT station - Auto 62606 / MTNL 022-67462740 & (Mobile No) 7276378700

Thane station - Railway Auto 61290 / MTNL 022-25334840

Kalyan station - Railway Auto 63360 / BSNL 0251-2311499

Igatpuri station - Railway Auto 69291 / BSNL 02553-242029

Bhusaval - Commercial Control :- 02582-223004

Bhusaval - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial:-02582-222222

Manmad - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial :- 02591-222269 / (Mobile No) 7987315756

Nashik Road - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial:- 0253-2465816

Khandwa - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial :- 0733-2222252

Akola - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial :-07242411029

Chalisgaon - Deputy Station Superintendent Commercial:-02589-222034

Jalgaon - Deputy Station Superintendent:-0257-2229664

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:43 PM IST