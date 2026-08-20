Maharashtra FDA To Crack Down On Edible Oil Violations; Repeated Oil Reuse May Invite Strict Action

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde on Thursday said the department’s next focus under its statewide ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign will be edible oil.

Munde said the FDA will take action against violations at every stage of the edible oil supply chain, including production, packaging, distribution and use. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers and establishments that repeatedly reuse cooking oil could face stringent legal action, including imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, reported NDTVProfit.

“Our next focus as we take our campaign of Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra ahead will be edible oil,” Munde said during a press conference.

He highlighted concerns over alleged violations of regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the manufacture, sale and use of edible oil.

1,247 edible oil samples tested

Sharing data from the previous year, Munde said the FDA collected 1,247 edible oil samples. Of these, 1,142 were found to meet the prescribed standards, while 77 were sub-standard, 13 were unsafe, and 15 were misbranded.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "Last year we took about 1247 samples of edible oil, out of which the standard was 1142, 1142, sub-standard 77, unsafe 13 and misbranded 15. The stock was 3,20,781 kg and its value was 531,00,000 rupees. So these are the… pic.twitter.com/v8k4pBIyVz — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

The FDA had seized 3,20,781 kg of stock valued at around Rs 5.31 crore, according to Munde.

“So these are the findings of last year. This is the data of last year. We have increased the action accordingly. And this compliance order is the next and strong step in this direction, because of which people should get safe edible oil, neither misbranded, nor unsafe, nor sub-standard,” he said.

Orders cover entire supply chain

Munde said the FDA’s orders will apply across the entire supply chain, from manufacturing and distribution to the final sale of edible oil. Manufacturers will also be required to hold the licences prescribed under the applicable regulations.

FDA flags concerns over loose oil

Munde also flagged concerns over loose edible oil and certain other products that may not carry clear information about their source or date of manufacture.

He said the lack of such information can make it difficult for authorities to trace products and take appropriate action any food poisoning incident occurs.