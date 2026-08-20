25 Quintals Analogue Paneer Seized From Sehore Dairy During Late-Night FDA Inspection; False Labelling On Packets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 quintals of analogue paneer have been seized from a dairy in Sehore on Wednesday night.

The raid was reported at Pachama village, Rudransh Dairy, in Sehore, a few days after CM Mohan Yadav banned the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer across Madhya Pradesh.

A joint team of the Bhopal Divisional Flying Squad and the Sehore Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the Rudransh factory. Flying Squad In-charge Pankaj Srivastava stated that the action followed a complaint received by the Food Commissioner regarding the production of spurious and analogue paneer in Sehore.

False Labelling

The Divisional Flying Squad In-charge noted several irregularities in the production process of paneer; the packets did not bear the company or dairy name. The seized 25 quintals of paneer have been sealed. Large quantities of salt and sugar were also found during the inspection.

Second raid within a week

Reports indicate that the Rudransh dairy had been producing substandard paneer for a long time in Pachama village. The dairy continued to manufacture and sell the analogue paneer despite the ban imposed in Madhya Pradesh on August 12.

Notably, this was the second time the facility was raided within a week. Earlier too, acting on a tip-off, the Sehore FDA team seized over 2 quintals of analogue paneer. Despite that earlier action, the production of analogue paneer did not stop, and substandard paneer continued to be manufactured in large quantities.

Notably, teams of the Food and Drug Administration raided several dairies across Bhopal, Bhind, Ratlam, and Indore on Wednesday night. They seized over 10k kg of analogue paneer, analogue khoya and other substandard milk products.

FDA senior food safety officer DK Verma informed us that the department has seized 10,464 kg Analogue paneer from across the state after CM Yadav announced the ban.