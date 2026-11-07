Maharashtra FDA Targets Blinkit, Zepto And Food Outlets Amid Festive Crackdown; 105 Licences Suspended Over Violations

Pune: FDA Suspends Licences Of Rangla Punjab & Manisha Dosa Center Over Safety Violations | File Photo.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Munde, has also taken action against Blinkit and Zepto as part of its ongoing pre-Diwali actions against food outlets violating food safety guidlines in the state.

FDA suspends 105 food licences

The actions against food outlets were taken on November 4 and 5 as part of the statewide crackdown on outlets. In the span of two days, the FDA has suspended 105 food licences of outlets and eateries across the state and has cancelled licences of seven establishments, including three in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Brihanmumbai and Konkan divisions.

According to reports, the two-day operation also resulted in three FIRs and the arrest of two persons over the sale of prohibited food products. Amid the actions, the FDA also seized nearly 39.5 tonnes of food products worth Rs 1.35 crore.

FDA targets sweet shops and eateries

The reports state that the FDA targeted sweet and farsan manufacturers, dairy product suppliers, hotels, restaurants, caterers, edible oil traders, storage facilities and even quick-commerce establishments, with officials keeping a close watch on businesses catering to the festive rush.

Moreover, the body seized 39,485.42 kg of food products valued at Rs 1,35,70,098 from more than 69 establishments across its seven divisions. The seized stock included mawa, khoa, paneer, pedha, barfi, kaju katli, motichoor and boondi laddus, rasgullas, soan papdi, farsan, chivda, besan, ghee, vanaspati, refined soybean oil, groundnut oil and palmolein oil.

Hygiene violations lead to licence suspensions

Meanwhile, the perishable products that were hazardous to public health were destroyed on the spot in the presence of FDA officials. According to the FDA, the outlets' licences have been suspended because of serious hygiene and food safety lapses. These included unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, food kept directly on floors, improper packaging, absence of pest control, lack of temperature monitoring and missing drinking water analysis reports.

Several establishments also lacked medical fitness certificates and mandatory training records for food handlers.

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