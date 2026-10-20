Maharashtra FDA Conducts 4,256 Inspections Under Tukaram Mundhe, Cancels 288 Drug Licences, Seizes Medicines Worth ₹19.11 Crore |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections of medicine manufacturers and sellers since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as commissioner on May 25, 2026, with the monthly average rising 4.6-fold.

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The department conducted 4,256 inspections between June and September, compared with 467 in April-May. The monthly average jumped from 234 to 1,064 inspections, while regulatory actions rose from 437 in the first two months of 2026-27 to 1,144 in the next four months.

The drive targets violations including sale of medicines without bills or prescriptions, storage of expired drugs alongside saleable stock and dispensing medicines without supervision by registered pharmacists.

The FDA conducted 115 search-and-seizure operations between June and September, against eight in April-May, with drug stocks worth about Rs19.11 crore seized or restricted. It registered 33 FIRs and arrested 14 people during the four months.

The department cancelled 288 drug licences, suspended 856 and issued 1,402 notices during June–September. Its inspection target achievement rate rose from 29% in April– May to 131% in the following four months.

Officials also acted against unlicensed sales, spurious drugs and cosmetics, objectionable advertisements and narcotics-related violations.

The crackdown has also covered misleading branding, medical devices and breaches of labelling rules.

“Protecting citizens’ health is the fundamental responsibility of the FDA,” Mundhe said. He said inspections would expand statewide to keep spurious, substandard and unlicensed medicines out of the market.