Maharashtra: Family buries unknown man due to mistaken identity in Palghar

Palghar: A 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who was assumed to have died was found alive in Palghar. Rafik Karim Shaikh was missing for a considerable time and his family had registered a missing complaint at the police station. On Jan 29, a person was run over by a train between Boisar and Palghar railway stations. The railway police circulated the photo of the deceased on social media for identification.

Shaikh's brother Gaffur approached the GRP and claimed the dead person to be his brother. The police also called Rafik’s wife from Kerala to Palghar for identification. After the confirmation, the body was handed over to the family for burial.

Meanwhile, Shaikh's friend tried calling him on Feb 5 and was shocked to find him answer. They had a video chat which confirmed his identity after which his family went to an ashram (destitute home) near Saphale in Palghar and found him.

Gaffur informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about Rafik’s whereabouts which has now prompted the police to identify the person who was buried. GRP inspector Naresh Randhir said photos of the deceased looked very identical to Shaikh's appearance. Many who know Shaikh also confirmed similarities between the two.

