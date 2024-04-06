Maharashtra Faces Anti-TB Drugs Dearth; Only 25 Days Stock Left | Representational Image

Mumbai: The threat of missing medications looms large on TB patients as Maharashtra is left with just 20-25 days stock of drug-sensitive anti-TB medicines. The shortage assumes grim significance given the state's high caseload. As a stopgap measure, the state has sanctioned Rs1.63 crore so that the districts could procure the drugs from local vendors.

In yet another move, the district officials have been asked to give alternate anti-TB Drugs in the form of 3 fixed dose combinations (FDC). However, the health authorities added a caveat, underlining that the procurement of 3FDC is underway, but it will take time.

Meanwhile, the districts are facing mounting troubles to get drugs in bulk from local vendors, thanks to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

“The procurement of 3FDC drug is going through Maharashtra Medical Supplies Procurement Authorities, but it will be delayed. Hence, adequate funds have been allocated for local procurement of anti-TB drug for a month,” read a circular issued on Friday.

Ganesh Acharya, a TB survivor and an activist, said that there are no medicines available in the rural parts of Maharashtra and the Pune city. Chattisgarh, Bihar, Orissa, UP, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are also facing critical situations.

“The ground reality is totally different as TB patients are running from pillar to post for TB medicines and the government is not taking this seriously. The dispensaries in Mumbai have only 20 days of stock left,” he said.

A senior health officer from the state TB department said, “We have written to the Centre as it supplies us drugs every two-three months. We are hoping to get 8 lakh doses (6 lakh 3 FDC and 2 lakh 4 FDC) by the end of two weeks.” The state has asked district TB centres to administer Tab Rifampicin ( 300 mg, 450 mg), Tab Ethambutol (800 mg) and Tab Isoniazid (300, 100 mg) until 3FDC is procured.

In September 2023, the Central Medical Services Society initiated a tender for 4-FDC and 3-FDC drugs, yet it has not moved forward. Emergency tenders were called for on March 8 and March 22 this year.