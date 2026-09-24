‘Maharashtra Elections Should Be Cancelled’: Sanjay Raut Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Demands Resignation |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and legal action against him following revelations that the Election Commission's two other members had repeatedly raised objections over decisions concerning electoral rolls. Raut also alleged that Kumar had helped the BJP and its allies during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Raut alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections could not be considered fair and called for them to be cancelled.

According to a TV9 Marathi report, Raut accused Kumar of helping the BJP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the election process and alleged that votes had been stolen.

Raut demands CEC's resignation

Stepping up his attack, Raut accused the Chief Election Commissioner of failing to his responsibilities and demanded his removal. “Elections in this country have become a joke,” Raut said while speaking to reporters.

Raut also claimed that the Election Commission comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He further demanded legal action against Kumar and called for his suspension at earliest.

Raut targets Amit Shah

Raut also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Union Cabinet.

“If the Prime Minister wants to save the country, he should remove Amit Shah from the Cabinet,” Raut said.

He further said that if the Prime Minister did not act, he would appeal to the President to take action against Kumar.

Raut went further and said that if no action followed, the Army Chief should step forward to save the country from what he described as dictators.

Read Also Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Assures Free, Fair West Bengal Assembly Elections

What did Indian Express investigation find?

Meanwhile, Raut's sharp remarks came after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders that they said had been issued without their knowledge.

The objections concerned issues including new voter registration, deletion and restoration of names from electoral rolls, appeals concerning voter inclusion.

The revelations have since triggered a political controversy, with several Opposition leaders questioning the functioning of the poll body and demanding accountability over the Express report.