Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Assures Free, Fair West Bengal Assembly Elections | ANI

Kolkata: After two days of review meetings and all political party meetings, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday had assured free and fair elections in Bengal and also urged all voters in West Bengal to participate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Names of not a single genuine voter will be deleted from the voters list. No violence will be tolerated. There will be mandatory, absolute non-partisan conduct by every polling personnel involved in the polls. I have asked the DMs and SPs to enforce rule of law without fear and favour. EC is committed towards conducting free and fair elections,” said Kumar.

The CEC also warned of strict action and departmental proceedings against those officers included in the polling process who are doing partiality while performing duties.

Kumar also mentioned that the voting percentage of West Bengal has also been high and also that the voters and public of the state respect the Constitution and believe in peaceful and participatory elections.

Kumar also stated that home voting facilities will be available for voters aged 85 and above and that Bengal has around 3.78 lakh voters in this age group.

“Nobody will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling booth. There are 294 Assembly constituencies out of which 210 are for general, 68 reserved for SC and 16 for ST,” added Kumar.

The CEC also felicitated SVEEP. Taking to X, the poll body said, “CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, also interacted with a SVEEP Icon Lisa Banerjee and felicitated her for her contribution to voter awareness during the Commission’s review visit to Kolkata for the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election 2026.”

Earlier this day, CEC visited Dakshinshwar Kali temple and Belur Math where he was again given the ‘Go back’ slogan by few people.