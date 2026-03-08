TMC Women Protest LPG Price Hike In Kolkata, Bang Utensils And Use Chullah In Demonstration | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) women wing on Sunday had held a protest rally wearing black clothes over LPG price hike.

The protestors clanged utensils and used yester years ‘chullah’ while demonstrating the price rise of the LPG gas amid unrest in West Asia.

TMC MLA and minister Shashi Panja said, “Kitchens are mostly managed by women. The women will find it extremely difficult to manage the household if the LPG price rises like this. Rs. 60 per cylinder increased pushing the price to nearly Rs. 1000.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

Notably, on Saturday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly increasing the price of the cooking gas.