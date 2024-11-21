 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'

36-years old Lalit Salve, who underwent a sex-change surgery, cast his vote as a man for the first time in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. A police constable from Beed, Lalit was identified as Lalita, a female, before he started his sex change procedures in 2018.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Lalit Salve before (L) and after (R) sex change surgery |

Beed: November 20 proved to be another signficant day in the life of Lalit Salve (36), a police constable from Beed, who has undergone a sex-change surgery. On Wednesday, Salve for the first time voted as a 'man'.

Lalit Salve, who was earlier identified as Lalita Salve, a female, underwent a sex-change surgery in 2018. The medical procedures to change sex from female to male, recovery and further documentation to register as a 'male' took him five years. Till 2019, I voted as a woman. "This is my first assembly election as a male voter. I had to make some new documents to change my gender on the voter's card," Salve said speaking with TOI.

After his sex-change surgery, Lalit got married in 2020 and in January 2024, he embraced fatherhood. Lalit and his wife Seema now have a 10-month-old boy, named Aarush.

Read Also
Mumbai: 113-Year-Old Lady From Napean Sea Road Casts Vote For Maharashtra Elections; VIDEO
article-image

Salve had to fight several legal battles to medically change his sex while serving in the Maharashtra police department. Salve overcame not only departmental and legal, but also social challenges.

FPJ Shorts
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24
SSC MTS 2024: Answer Key Releasing Soon? Check Update Here
SSC MTS 2024: Answer Key Releasing Soon? Check Update Here
AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 Closes Tomorrow; Apply NOW At allindiabarexamination
AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 Closes Tomorrow; Apply NOW At allindiabarexamination
VIDEO: PT Teacher Brutally Beaten With Shoes By Student's Mother & Sister After Dispute Over Entry At Annual Function In Muzaffarnagar
VIDEO: PT Teacher Brutally Beaten With Shoes By Student's Mother & Sister After Dispute Over Entry At Annual Function In Muzaffarnagar

"Having voted this time, I feel I have full human rights in our democratic country, India", Salve said speaking with TOI.

About Lalit Salve

Salve was born in June 1988 (as Lalita, a female) and joined the Maharashtra Police in 2010 and has been posted at Majalgaon city police station in the state's Beed district. Salve began developing trans-sexual gender symptoms in 2013 and underwent genetic testing after he noticed changes in his body.

Read Also
Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid...
article-image

In 2017, Salve moved to Bombay High Court seeking a month's leave to undergo sex-reassignment surgery, which was granted. He later undergo three surgeries for sex change between 2018 and 2020 in the government-run St George Hospital in Mumbai. He married after his surgeries were completed and the couple were blessed with a baby boy in January this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Unlike 2019, Beed Constable This Time Votes As A 'Complete Man'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5%...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5%...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rift Within MVA? Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut Spar Over CM Face

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rift Within MVA? Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut Spar Over CM Face

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As...