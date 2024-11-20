Mumbai: 113-Year-Old Lady From Napean Sea Road Casts Vote For Maharashtra Elections

113-year-old citizen from Napean Sea Road, Mumbai cast her vote | EC

Mumbai: The voting for Maharashtra assembly election commenced at 7 am on Wednesday and people across the state from 18 years old to centenarians are stepping out to exercise their franchise. In Mumbai's Napean Sea Road area, a 113-year-old woman and in the Grant Road area a 103-year-old man cast their vote. The senior citizens exercising their right to vote encourages young voters to participate in the festival of democracy.

"Mrs. Kanchanben Nandkishore Badshah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, aged 113 years and Mr G.G Parekh, a resident of Grant Road, aged 103 years cast their vote at the polling center in Malabar Hill," a statement released by Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Senior citizens stepping out to vote in person in Maharashtra | EC

A staff from the Election Commission at the Malabar Hill polling booth went till the gate to see off the centenarian, thanking her for encouraging the younger citizens to step out and cast their votes.

"Senior Citizens and Divyang Voters (Person with Disabilities) coming to polling stations in Mumbai are being provided with wheelchair facilities. Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) are assisting them at every polling station," the statement by EC said.

The Election Commission also provided a 'Vote From Home' facility to citizens above the age of 85 years. The facility was available till November 16. However, centenarians stepping out to vote in person is displays their enthusiasm and willingness to perform their responsibility towards the nation.

Maharashtra has 110 Voters Above 120-years-old

As of October 30, 2024, Maharashtra has 22,22,704 voters from the age of 18-19 years, while the highest number of voters are from the age of 30-39 years of age with 2,18,15,278. The ECI also has a registry of special age cohort, with 12,40,919 from the age of 85 to 150.

The list released by ECI informs that Maharashtra has as much as 110 registered voters above the age of 120 years of which 56 are male and 54 are female voters.

Total 9.70 Crore Registered Voters

Maharashtra has recorded 32.18 per cent voter turn out till 1 pm. As of October 30, 2024, Maharashtra has a total of 9,70,25,119 registered voters, of which 5,00,22,739 are male, 4,69,96,279 are female and 6101 are third-gender voters.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra commenced at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm. The results will be declared on November 23.