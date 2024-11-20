 Maharashtra Records 18.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Gadchiroli Sees Highest 30%, Mumbai At 15.78%; Check Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am. As of 11 am, Mumbai City district recorded 15.78% voter turnout, Mumbai Suburbs recorded 17.99%, Pune district recorded 15.64%, Nashik- 18.71%, Nagpur recorded 18.90% and Gadchiroli recorded highest with 30% voter turnout. The voting will continue till 6 pm.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Voting for 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections will continue till 6 pm | EC

Mumbai: The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra is commenced today (Wednesday, November 20) at 7 am. People across the state are stepping out to exercise their franchise and the voting per cent is expected to rise by the evening. As of 11 am, the voter turnout in Maharshtra was 18.14 per cent. Out of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, Gadchiroli has recorded highest voter turnout with 30 per cent as of 11 am, while Mumbai city is among the lowest with 15.78 per cent.

At regular intervals, the Election Commission releases the voter turnout data. Voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will continue till 6 pm.

Check here the district-wise voter turnout as of 11 am:

Ahmednagar - 18.24 per cent, Akola - 16.35 per cent, Amravati - 17.45 per cent, Aurangabad - 18.98 per cent, Beed - 17.41 per cent, Bhandara -19.44 per cent, Buldhana - 19.23 per cent, Chandrapur - 21.50 per cent, Dhule - 20.11 per cent, Gadchiroli - 30 per cent, Gondia - 23.32 per cent, Hingoli - 19.20 per cent, Jalgaon - 15.62 per cent, Jalna - 21.29 per cent, Kolhapur - 20.59 per cent, Latur -18.55 per cent, Mumbai city- 15.78 per cent, Mumbai suburbs- 17.99 per cent, Nagpur- 18.90 per cent, Nanded- 13.67 per cent, Nandurbar- 21.60 per cent, Nashik- 18. 71 per cent, Osmanabad-17.07 per cent, Palghar-19.40 per cent, Parbhani-18.49 per cent, Pune-15.64 per cent, Raigad-20.40 per cent, Ratnagiri-22.93 per cent, Sangli-18.55 per cent, Satara -18.72 per cent, Sindhudurg - 20.91 per cent, Solapur - 15.64 per cent, Thane 16.63 per cent, Wardha - 18.86 per cent, Washim - 16.22 per cent, Yavatmal -16.38 per cent.

Maharashtra has more than 9.70 crore registered voters. The Election Commission has taken several initiatives to increase voter turnout, especially in urban areas and among youths. The voting percentages for the ongoing election are expected to be better than those for the 2019 assembly polls.

