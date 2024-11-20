Salman Khan's Security Heightened With Drone & Commandos As He Steps Out To Vote In Mumbai Amid Death Threats (VIDEO)

Photo Via Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan stepped out to cast his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday, November 20. He made his way to the voting booth amid tight security, which has been heightened with additional security measures following the murder of his close friend and NCP leader, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

In a video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Khan's security is seen heightened with high-tech drones and commandos, ensuring the actor's safety amid growing concerns. Salman was surrounded by a convoy of security personnel and cars as he arrived at a polling booth at Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra West.

In recent months, Salman has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him.

Check out the video:

Several videos of Salman exiting from the polling booth surfaced online, in which he was seen paired in a grey t-shirt and jeans with a black cap and sunglasses. Khan was seen greeting the people present at the polling booth by waving his hand and also giving them flying kisses.

Earlier today, Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, made their way to the polling booth on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by a team of bodyguards. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also seen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this month, the actor received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crores.

The message sent to the traffic control room claims that "Lawrence Bishnoi's brother is speaking, and if Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹ 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active."

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.