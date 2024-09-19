Maharashtra Elections 2024: State Likely To Get It's 1st Female Chief Minister; Here's What We Know

The possibility of Maharashtra electing its first female chief minister has sparked intense discussions on social media and within political circles. Prominent female leaders from various political parties are advocating for a woman to take the helm of the state's leadership, suggesting that the time has come for this change. According to several surveys, this sentiment is gaining popularity among voters.

Several leading female politicians from different parties are being considered for the chief ministerial position. Many voters have expressed their support for electing a woman as chief minister this time around. This growing demand could lead all parties to allocate more tickets to women candidates.

Sources within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have revealed that their internal surveys indicate favorable responses for the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has received less positive feedback. Pawar’s state-wide campaign is reportedly gaining traction, especially in regions like Western Maharashtra, Ahmednagar, and Nashik.

Here's What A Senior Leader Of A Political Party Said

A senior leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, suggested that Sharad Pawar's increased political activity could be aimed at positioning his daughter, Supriya Sule, as the state's first female chief minister, proposing a strategic challenge to Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis. However, both Sule and Pawar have stated that a decision on the chief ministerial candidacy will be based on post-election data.

An MVA Source On Supriya Sule

An MVA source noted that Supriya Sule holds significant influence both nationally and within her party. Given the ongoing rift with Ajit Pawar, there are currently no major leaders within the NCP opposing her. If the MVA secures a majority, Sule’s name could emerge as a consensus candidate for chief minister.

However, not everyone supports this notion. Rupali Chakankar, a leader from the Ajit Pawar faction, argued that merely having a female chief minister will not resolve the issues facing women in the state. She emphasized the need for leadership that understands and addresses the real problems of the state, pointing out that Ajit Pawar should lead such efforts. Chakankar also criticized the MVA for being preoccupied with attacking the ruling alliance instead of addressing substantive issues.

The decisive role of women voters has been evident in recent elections, such as in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP’s success was attributed to female support. In Maharashtra, the ruling alliance has announced various schemes aimed at attracting women voters, including the "Mukhyamantri Ladki Behana" scheme and free LPG cylinder distribution.

While attracting women as voters may be a key electoral strategy, it remains to be seen whether this will translate into significant female leadership.