Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sikh Samaj Announces Support For MahaYuti Alliance, Cites Govt's Support To Community

Sikh Samaj Maharashtra extends support to the MahaYuti alliance ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: Sikh Samaj Maharashtra, a group representing the Sikh community in Maharashtra, announced that they will support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led MahaYuti alliance in this week's polls to the state assembly.

Addressing the media on Monday, Sant Harman Singh Khalsa of the group said that after public consultations in towns across the state it was decided that Sikhs should support the MahaYuti because of the government's support to the community.

In October, the Maharashtra government issued an order reconstituting the Punjabi Sahitya Academy that had been defunct. The government has also set up a 11-member Sikh Representative Committee under the minorities development department to help the community access welfare programmes and to address demands and grievances of the community.

The government also announced the appointment of the first Sikh member in the State Minority Commission. According to Sikh Samaj Maharashtra, there are 120 constituencies out of the total 288 where Sikh vote could be decisive.

"The Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, along with Sikh, Hindu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Sikligar, Banjara, and Lubana communities, is highly appreciative of these positive measures. They are optimistic that the government will continue to work with the same intent and vision for the welfare of all communities in the future," said Khalsa.

Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy and Convenor, Maharashtra Sikh Association, said, "The government has played a significant role in the social and economic upliftment of the Sikh community. It has not only made beneficial announcements but also taken historic steps for their development. Recently, for the first time, Sikh society and Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat were given proper representation in the Minority Commission by forming a committee of Sikh representatives. This is a landmark initiative," he added.

Replying to questions from the media about killings of Sikhs abroad, allegedly by Indian intelligence agencies for the former's involvement in separatist activities, Khalsa said that the press meet was held only to announce the community's support for the MahaYuti coalition.

Asked about the farmer's agitation, the group said that the farm laws have been withdrawn. They said that a demand for Vande Bharat trains linking Mumbai with Amritsar and Nanded, two important holy cities, have been made with the government.