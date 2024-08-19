 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has announced his entry into electoral politics. On Monday in Nashik, Pandey announced that newly formed Rashtriya Janhit Party will contest 10 assembly seats for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He will contest from Versova in Mumbai.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | PTI | File Image

As the Maharashtra state assembly elections are approaching, it is not only the veteran politicians announcing their candidatures, but former bureaucrats have also entered the fray. On Monday, former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey announced that his new political outfit- Rashtriya Janhit Party will contest 10 assembly seats. He also announced four candidates, including him.

Speaking with the media in Nashik, Pandey said, "We are evaluating the seats across Maharashtra where we can contest. As of now, we have decided on four seats, namely, Shamrao Bhosale from Nashik's Deolali, Mangesh Bhoir from Virar and Mr Pawar from Wadala, Mumbai." Pandey announced that he will contest from the Versova seat in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
Dramatic Video From Delhi's Chhatarpur Shows Policeman, Locals Holding Sticks, Utensils & Helmet To Shoo Away Bull Attacking Bikers
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates
Read Also
Devendra Fadnavis: Mumbai ex-CP Sanjay Pandey was given target to arrest me
article-image

Ready For Alliance

Pandey said the he will soon announce the remaining candidates. He also mentioned that his political outfit- the Rashtriya Janhit Party is yet to be officially registered, but it is under process. "Our party will fight for the welfare of retired government servants. We will also look at challenges faced by private employees and farmers," he said.

Read Also
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Lauds Indore For Cleanliness; Mumbaikars Ask 'When Will...
article-image

He also hinted at making alliance with partiies with similiar ideology. 'We are a secular front and are ready for talks for alliance," Pandey said speaking with the media.

Who Is Sanjay Pandey

The 1986 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) retired officer Sanjay Pandey has served in Maharashtra for over 30 years in various roles and has always been in the news. He is considered a close aid to the former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Pandey was keen on contesting for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, however, failed to get a ticket. He was in talks with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest from a Mumbai seat, reports say.

Read Also
NSE phone tapping case: CBI files charge sheet against ex-CP Sanjay Pandey, Chitra Ramakrishna
article-image

Recent Controversies

Days after his retirement, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Pandey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July and September 2022, respectively, in connection with the NSE phone tapping case. He spent nearly five months behind bars following his arrest. In May 2023, he got a relief from the Supreme Court as the apex court dismissed a plea filed by ED against bail granted to Pandey by Delhi High Court in an alleged money laundering case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Election Postponed To Break Soren's Party,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Amid...

'Election Postponed To Break Soren's Party,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Amid...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze Challenges UAPA & NIA Probe; Bombay HC Seeks Response From...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...

Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch...

Thane: Online Gambling Addict Arrested For Murdering 74-Year-Old, Stealing Gold, & Torching House To...

Thane: Online Gambling Addict Arrested For Murdering 74-Year-Old, Stealing Gold, & Torching House To...