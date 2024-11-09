 Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter Awareness Drive In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter Awareness Drive In Mumbai

Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter Awareness Drive In Mumbai

With only 10 days remaining for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Election Commission has intensified its voter awareness drive across the state. At Gateway Of India in Mumbai on Friday, Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and other public figures joined the campaign 'Celebration of Elections' launched by the commission.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Bollywood stars join voter awareness drive for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 | EC

Mumbai: With only 10 days remaining for the voting for Maharashtra assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) has intensified its voter awareness drive. On Friday, the EC launched a special campaign to promote voter education and participation in which Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and several other public figures participated as goodwill ambassadors. EC also released a campaign song 'Yeh Pudhe, Matdaan Kar' (Come Forward and Vote).

The goodwill ambassadors included Director Rohit Shetty, actors like Ananya Pandey, Varsha Usgaonkar, Manoj Joshi, Sonali Khare, Ali Asgar, comedian Bharti Singh, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, singers like Rahul Saxena, Milind Ingle, social activist Gauri Sawant and others.

The event was also attended by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Chief Electoral officer S. Chockalingam and other senior officials.

Read Also
Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly...
article-image

The statement released by EC said," In preparation for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, a special campaign titled ‘Celebration of Elections, Pride of Maharashtra’ was launched under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program to promote voter education and participation. The campaign was inaugurated at the Gateway of India, where a new voting anthem, “Yeh Pudhe, Matdaan Kar” (Come Forward and Vote), was released.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi
Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns To Death After Falling Into Drain Near Rajendra Park In Nangloi
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Exam City Slip OUT; Check Here
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Exam City Slip OUT; Check Here
Zinka Logistics IPO: Blackbuck App Operator's ₹1,114 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 13
Zinka Logistics IPO: Blackbuck App Operator's ₹1,114 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 13
'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of Coordination Between Govt & Law Enforcement In Normalising Situation In UT
'Situation Cannot Be Normalised In A Vacuum,' Says J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Emphasizing Importance Of Coordination Between Govt & Law Enforcement In Normalising Situation In UT

The initiative aimed to promote voter awareness across all assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, covering every district, including Mumbai. Following the event, a voter awareness rally was held from the Gateway of India to residential areas in Colaba to further engage the citizens.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Election Commission Appoints 1990-Batch IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma As New DGP Ahead...
article-image

Total Voters In Maharashtra

As per the electoral list released on October 30, 2024, Maharashtra has more than 9.70 crore registered voters, of which 22.22 lakh are from the age of 18 to 19 years- which can be counted as first-time voters. The election commission had granted time till October 19 for new voters to register themselves.

The total number of registered voters in Maharashtra are 9,70,25,119, of which 5,00,22,739 are male, 4,69,96,279 are female and 6101 are third-gender voters.

Read Also
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray...
article-image

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be conducted in single phase on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23. A public holiday has been declared in Mumbai, for all government, private sectors and trades and commercial establishments on November 20 to allow citizens to cast their vote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Be Known As Anti-Development Govt,' Says CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Be Known As Anti-Development Govt,' Says CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Looting...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Looting...

Maharashtra: Economic Offences Wing Arrests 2 In ₹50 Crore Fraud Case

Maharashtra: Economic Offences Wing Arrests 2 In ₹50 Crore Fraud Case

Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: EC Releases Campaign Song; Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers Join Voter...