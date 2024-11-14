Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Constitution Seems Blank To PM Modi Because He's Never Read It,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Fires Back At Prime Minister

PM Modi (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pic & IANS

Nandurbar (Maharashtra): Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on Rahul Gandhi for flaunting a 'blank constitution', the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said the Constitution seems blank to the Prime Minister because he has never read it in his life.

Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra today, Rahul said that the Prime Minister says that I show the Constitution in public meetings that is empty.

"Sanvidhan unke liye khali hai kyuki unhone ise zindagi mein pada nahi hai (The Constitution seems empty to him because he's never read it in his life)," Rahul Gandhi said in a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra's Nandurbar.

Attacking the Prime Minister further, the Congress leader said that the Constitution is not blank, but carries thoughts and ideas of thousand years.

"He has no idea what's written inside this book; that's why he says it's empty. He says Rahul Gandhi shows a red book. It doesn't matter to us what colour the book is; what matters is what's written inside it. We are ready to give our lives for what it represents," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I want to explain to the Prime Minister that this Constitution is not hollow. It is filled with thousands of years of thought. When you call it hollow, you disrespect Birsa Munda, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, and others. This fight is about protecting it," he added.

PM Modi's Remarks

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi saying the "Laal Kitab" of the Constitution which the Congress was flaunting contained "nothing".

"In 'farziwada', Congress has broken its own record. The 'Laal Kitab' of the Constitution which the Congress party was flaunting and distributing contained 'nothing'. It was an empty book. This is nothing but a testament to Congress' disregard and hate for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The entire country is in shock over this foolish and unfortunate political play of Congress," PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Tribal Population

Further in his address, the Lok Sabha LoP slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over tribal population, and alleged that the Prime Minister and the BJP-RSS call indigenous people "Vanvasi" (forest dwellers) and carry out deforestation across the country.

"Congress introduced the Land Acquisition Bill to protect your land. The Tribal Rights Act granted you rights to the forest, land, and water. But as soon as the BJP government comes to power, they take your land and hand it over to billionaires. The term "Vanvasi" implies that your children should not become doctors or engineers, should not get jobs, and should not do business. "Adivasi," on the other hand, means that your children can achieve anything. That is the difference between "Adivasi" and "Vanvasi," Rahul said.

He further pointed out that in India, the Adivasi population is eight per cent, and their participation should match this percentage.

"I investigated the representation of Adivasis in the Indian government. There are 90 officials who run the government. If the government spends 100 rupees, how many Adivasi officials make decisions about it? Adivasi officials make decisions over just 10 paise of that amount. Out of 90, there is only one Adivasi official, who is side-lined. We need to change this, and the way to do it is through a caste census," the Congress leader said.

The Lok Sabha LoP asserted that the Congress party has decided that as much money the Prime Minister waives off for billionaires, they will give to the common people.

Congress Leader On The Guarantees Promised

Highlighting his guarantees, the Congress MP said that under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, on the first day of every month, women will receive Rs 3,000 directly in their accounts.

"After that, we will provide free bus travel for women. Farmers will have up to three lakh rupees of debt waived. When farmers sell paddy, cotton, or soybeans, our government will provide MSP (Minimum Support Price). We will conduct the caste census," Rahul Gandhi said.

"In Maharashtra, everyone will be provided with health insurance up to 25 lakh rupees. For any illness, you can go to the hospital and get treatment up to 25 lakh rupees free of charge. Unemployed youth will receive 4,000 rupees per month until they secure employment," he added.

Congress Leader On Jobs

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP has moved 5 lakh jobs from Maharashtra to other states.

"If we look at employment collectively, BJP has moved 5 lakh jobs from Maharashtra to other states. The INDIA bloc government will not do this. The projects of Maharashtra will remain here. We do not want projects from here to be shifted to other states, forcing Adivasis here to work as labourers there," Rahul added.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)